WATCH: Potent system bringing risk for strong storms, gusty wind to the Valley

TONIGHT

Impacts from a potent storm system moving toward the Valley begin tonight. Rain will develop with the chance for thunderstorms overnight. Temperatures will rise out of the 50s into the 60s by sunrise. The warmer air will help enhance our chances for thunderstorms into Saturday morning. An isolated stronger storm is possible in the region by sunrise. Winds will also be picking up into the night with gusts around 30-40 mph possible by daybreak.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Wind Advisory in effect for the entire area Saturday afternoon and evening

Saturday will be an active weather day for the Valley. Rain and thunderstorms are likely at sunrise. While the risk is much higher to our south and west, there is a chance for an isolated strong storm in the Valley Saturday. The primary hazard is storms capable of producing wind gusts around severe thresholds which are 58MPH or greater. The other hazard we are monitoring is the potential for isolated rotating thunderstorms in the region. The tornado threat is low but not zero and the timeframe we are watching is between about 5 a.m.-2 p.m. After 2 p.m., the risk for storms ends as much colder air rushes into the area.

While gusty wind is possible through the entire day, winds will be particularly strong into Saturday late-afternoon and evening. Gusts to around 50 mph are possible as the colder air plows into our region. The strong winds and falling temperatures will lead to wind chills falling into the 20s by the early evening. We will have a small window where a few snow showers or a mix of a little rain and snow try developing. We will watch for this between 7 p.m. and midnight. Drier air will shut down any precipitation into Saturday night.

Saturday Night

A few isolated snow showers are possible early but drier air will shut down any precipitation before sunrise. Winds will still be rather gusty at times, gusting to around 20-35 mph overnight. With temperatures falling to around 30° for overnight lows, that wind will lead to wind chills between 15° – 20° by daybreak. Clouds will start to clear out toward morning, setting us up for a sunnier start to our Sunday.

Sunday

Though not as warm, Sunday will still be just a smidge above average with highs nearing the mid-40s. The average high for Sunday is 40°. It will be a nice day overall with mostly sunny skies. Winds will still be a bit blustery so wind chills will be in the 30s throughout much of the day. Skies will be mostly clear Sunday night with lows in the lower 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

No cold in sight next week. The average highs drop to the upper 30s Monday but temperatures in the Valley will be around 10° above average. Monday will be another mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 40s. Clouds increase Tuesday with highs around 50°. There is a chance for a few showers Wednesday as temperatures jump back into the lower to mid-50s. Highs next Thursday will be in the upper 50s with a little sun and a chance for late-day showers.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.