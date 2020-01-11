WATCH: Potent storm system bringing record highs, gusty wind, and a chance for thunderstorms

Saturday is going to seem more like March or April! Record highs, gusty wind, and even a chance for a strong thunderstorm -- Here's how it'll play out:

**PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT**

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for parts of the area through Sunday morning. A large storm system will lead to strong winds gusts Saturday afternoon. Strong winds remain possible Saturday night into Sunday morning as colder air surges into the area. Gusts between 30-50 MPH will be possible.

TONIGHT

Rounds of showers and sprinkles will continue tonight. Winds will also begin to increase through the night. Gusts of 30-40MPH are possible by morning. Temperatures will continue to slowly climb, rising to the mid-50s by daybreak.

SATURDAY

Temperatures will be in the mid-50s around sunrise with showers becoming a bit more isolated through the morning. Temperatures will be around 60° come mid-morning and we will start have chances for breaks in the clouds. We will have gusty wind throughout Saturday afternoon with gusts up to 50MPH and periods of sun and clouds. Temperatures soar to the upper 60s to near 70°, shattering the record high of 62° from 2018.

After a break in the rain through the afternoon, rain chances will increase again Saturday evening. Winds are likely to die down a bit during this time but there will be a chance for thunderstorms and an isolated strong to severe storm is possible. A few stronger storms may be capable of producing strong thunderstorm wind gusts, a threat we will need to montor through late-evening and early Saturday night. Once the cold front clears the area early overnight, the severe threat ends and we begin seeing a drop in temperatures. We slip back into the upper 40s by early Sunday morning with showers ending. As the colder air surges into our region, gusty winds will pick up again, ranging from 30-50 MPH overnight.

SUNDAY

It will feel much more like winter Sunday. The early morning highs in the 40s give way to temperatures dropping into the 30s by mid to late-morning. Skies will be cloudy throughout the morning. Winds will remain blustery, especially in the morning, but won’t be as strong as the overnight gusts. Eventually the clouds will thin out a bit in the afternoon with a chance for some peeks of sunshine as temperatures settle into the lower 30s. Sunday night is looking fairly calm and quiet with just a few clouds and temps falling to the upper 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Above average temperatures return for the start of the next workweek, rising back into the 50s. Another storm system working through the area Wednesday night will lead to another day where temperatures fall instead of rise. The cooler air setting up for Thursday will carry over into Friday.

