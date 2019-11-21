WATCH: Next storm system arriving Thursday — Here’s how it’ll impact our area

A warm front pushes into the area Thursday afternoon, followed by another cold front Thursday night -- A little rain and an uptick in winds will accompany this system:

TONIGHT

A few holes in the clouds are possible early tonight. It looks like the only glimpse of the sky we may see until Friday. Temperatures will drop down into the lower 30s overnight. It will stay dry for the overnight.

THURSDAY

The next storm system arrives Thursday. We turn cloudy early in the day and stay cloudy the remainder of the afternoon. A strong southerly wind develops into the afternoon which helps boost temperatures several degrees. Winds will gust between 20 – 30MPH through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures rise toward the upper 40s by evening, then climb into the lower 50s through the evening. The strongest winds are expected after sunset.

We start off dry Thursday but spotty showers or sprinkles become an increasing threat into the afternoon and evening. Rain becomes more likely overnight through early Friday morning as a cold front approaches. Temperatures begin falling after the cold front crosses the area, which will begin between 2AM and 4AM. We will fall from the 40s into the upper 30s for Friday’s AM commute.

FRIDAY

The day begins cloudy and breezy. Temperatures dip to the upper 30s for the morning commute and a few lingering morning showers or sprinkles are possible. The chance for rain ends by late-morning with skies becoming partly sunny by mid-afternoon. This helps temperatures rebound to the lower 40s but it will remain breezy. Winds die down into Friday night with some patchy clouds. Lows drop to the upper 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another storm system will arrive Saturday. Clouds build back in Saturday morning with a rising chance for showers in the afternoon. Highs will make it to the lower 40s. Showers may mix with snow by Saturday evening as temperatures fall. Some lingering flurries or a rain snow mix remain possible Sunday. Another warm-up begins building through early next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.