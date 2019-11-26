WATCH: Next storm arriving Tuesday night with rain and high winds

I'm tracking beautiful weather for Tuesday. Our next storm arrives as holiday travel gets underway -- Here's a look at the timing and impacts:

TONIGHT

We stay quiet overnight. Skies will be mostly clear with just a few passing clouds around. It will be a fairly mild night with lows only dropping to the middle to upper 30s.

TUESDAY

Tuesday is shaping up to be a gorgeous day. Temperatures will be well above average and expect lots of sunshine. The morning begins mostly sunny. We start the afternoon with lots of sun and will have increasing clouds into the early evening. Highs will climb to the mid-50s.

Skies turn overcast throughout the evening and the rain chances begin rising Tuesday night. It will be a much warmer than average night. Lows drop to the mid-40s as showers develop. Rain may be a little heavy at times overnight. A strong southerly breeze will begin picking up overnight, helping take temperatures to around 50° by sunrise.

WEDNESDAY

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT — HIGH WINDS LIKELY

Impacts from the next storm will be underway by daybreak Wednesday. Rounds of showers are expected in the morning with a rumble of thunder not out of the question. Winds will continue climbing through the morning. Wind gusts between 40-50MPH will be possible by early afternoon as highs rise to the upper 50s. Throughout the afternoon we will see temperatures begin dropping. We dip to the mid to lower 40s by sunset, then down into the 30s by 11PM. Gusty wind will continue overnight and isolated showers or sprinkles, mixing with snow, will be possible.

THANKSGIVING AND BLACK FRIDAY OUTLOOK

We won’t be as warm heading into the holiday. Temperatures will be in the 30s for Thanksgiving day. It is looking like a mainly overcast day with the chance for a rain or snow shower in the morning. Temperatures will drop to the 20s overnight into Friday morning. Black Friday shoppers will want the winter gear for running store to store. The cold morning will only warm up to around 40° for a high with mostly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

I’m watching another storm system arriving this weekend. This is one you will want to keep an eye on. The timing and track will be key factors in determining the impacts we see from this system, but current data is pointing to the potential for a period of a wintry mix, including the possibility of a little freezing rain. This is something our team is monitoring closely and will keep you update on throughout the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.