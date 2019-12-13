WATCH: Next storm arriving late Friday — Here’s how it’ll impact your weekend

Heading out to do some weekend holiday shopping? The next storm arrives late Friday and will have impacts on our weekend weather -- Here's the update on what to plan for:

TONIGHT

Expect patchy clouds overnight and it won’t be as cold. The cloud blanket and a shift to more southerly winds helps keep temperatures in the upper 20s for overnight lows.

FRIDAY

Friday starts off dry and we will have a little sun early. That sun becomes increasingly more filtered through the morning as skies turn overcast into the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little bit warmer, rising toward the lower 40s.

The chance for a few isolated showers or sprinkles arrives by the early evening. Skies will be overcast through the evening with rain becoming likely after midnight. The soggy overnight will continue into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Showers are likely Saturday morning with overcast skies. Temperatures climb to the upper 30s in the morning but will drop back toward the lower 30s in the afternoon. This will bring a mix of rain and snow to the area into the afternoon. It turns cold enough for more snow than rain into Saturday evening. At this time, any accumulation through evening looks light, mainly less than 1″.

Saturday Night

We will have spotty snow showers and flurries early into the night. Skies remain mostly cloudy with temperatures falling to the upper 20s. Little accumulation is anticipated at this time.

Sunday

Peeks of sunshine are possible Sunday with the chance for snow showers through the day. The risk for snow is a little higher in the snowbelt. Colder air moving into the region and a predominantly westerly wind will leave keep the heavier accumulation snow north of the Valley but a coating of snow is possible in spots, especially northern Trumbull & Mercer counties. Show the wind pattern shift from westerly to more northwesterly, the chances for heavier snow will climb in our area. This is something our team will be keeping an eye on into the weekend. Sunday will be a little colder with highs in the mid-30s..

LOOKING AHEAD

Another storm system approaches the region Monday and will need to be monitored closely. Slick roads may be a threat into the second half of the day Monday. Timing and track of that storm system are crucial in our potential for icy weather. Our team will be monitoring the progression of that system and bringing you updates into the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.