WATCH: New Year's Eve Forecast Video

FORECAST



Tonight: Wind Advisory overnight. Cloudy, windy and warm with rain, which could be heavy at times.

Low: 56 (at midnight)



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy with a chance for daytime rain or evening snow showers. (30%)

High: 56 (around midnight – then falling into the low 40s and during the day) Low: 25



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and colder.

High: 35 Low: 26

