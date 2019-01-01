Weather

WATCH: New Year's Eve Forecast

Warm, Windy and Soggy Tonight

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 06:45 PM EST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 07:12 PM EST

Tonight:  Wind Advisory overnight. Cloudy, windy and warm with rain, which could be heavy at times. 
Low: 56  (at midnight)

 
Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy, breezy with a chance for daytime rain or evening snow showers. (30%)
High:  56 (around midnight – then falling into the low 40s and during the day) Low: 25


Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy and colder.  
High:  35  Low:  26
 

 

