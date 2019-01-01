WATCH: New Year's Eve Forecast
Warm, Windy and Soggy Tonight
FORECAST
Tonight: Wind Advisory overnight. Cloudy, windy and warm with rain, which could be heavy at times.
Low: 56 (at midnight)
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy with a chance for daytime rain or evening snow showers. (30%)
High: 56 (around midnight – then falling into the low 40s and during the day) Low: 25
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and colder.
High: 35 Low: 26
