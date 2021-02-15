WATCH: Monday evening update on winter storm impacting the Valley

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

Winter Storm WARNINGS are in effect for the night. A large swath of the area is already seeing sleet and freezing rain. This will continue building north with a glaze of ice, up to 0.3″ overnight. Roads will be slick tonight through Tuesday morning.

TONIGHT

A mix of sleet and freezing rain will blanket the area in ice this evening. New data tonight continues to increase coverage of ice accumulation, and lower snow totals, a trend that has been ongoing over the last 24 hours. Radar is detecting mostly sleet and freezing rain already for most of the area and expect the transition to freezing rain to continue lifting north through the region this evening. An additional layer of sleet is likely, followed by a glazing of ice up to 0.3″ will occur.

Northern parts of the Valley have seen some snow but are also likely to see mixing occur overnight. Those areas will also see total snow cut back. Expecting the highest snow totals to occur along the northern borders of Trumbull and Mercer counties, where 4″ – 7″ of snow is possible. A sharp drop in snow will occur across Trumbull and Mercer counties. The potential for seeing ice accumulation increases as you move south.

As temperatures approach the freezing mark tonight, a few areas may also see a changeover to all rain, primarily for areas between Lisbon and East Liverpool in Columbiana County, and Between Mercer and Grove City in Mercer County. The window for this will be for a few hours overnight before the colder air wraps back in behind this storm. As the cold returns, we have a chance for an additional coating of snow overnight before the snow wraps into the morning.

Snow & Ice Totals

Snow totals of about 4″-7″ are possible along the northern borders of Trumbull and Mercer counties. A sharp drop in snow will occur just south of these areas where a narrow swath of around 2″-4″ is possible through central Trumbull and Mercer counties. Snow totals continue to look minimal through much of Mahoning and Columbiana counties where ice will be more of a concern.

Ice accretion continues to trend up this evening. A large portion of the viewing area is already seeing mixed precipitation and ice accumulation is already glazing a large swath of the area. Expect ice accumulation totals between 0.1″ – 0.3″. This will cause major travel headaches overnight and will approach levels where weak branches can be brought down.

TUESDAY MORNING

Colder air will be moving in early Tuesday and any lingering precipitation turns back to snow. An additional light coating is possible before sunrise as the storm exits the area. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with occasional snow showers or flurries. Little additional accumulation is expected through the day with up to an isolated 1″ at most. You will notice colder temperatures as we fall out of the 20s and into the teens by the afternoon. Slick travel is a big concern through the morning and will remain a concern in the afternoon as colder air pours into the region.

Expect much colder air through the evening and overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows dropping to near 0°. Wind chills as low as -10° to -5° are possible Tuesday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next day you will want to pay close attention to is Thursday. We will be doing this all over again as another southern low pressure system moves into our region. That storm comes with snow and a chance for a wintry mix with an elevated risk of travel disruptions in the area. We will be tracking that through the middle of the week.

