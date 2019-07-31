Watch: Low storm threat Wednesday







PINPOINT WEATHER HEADLINES

– Watching for a few showers and storms this afternoon

– Areas of fog will develop again overnight into Thursday

– A nice dry stretch of days ahead

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Areas of fog early today will burn off through the early morning hours bringing partly sunny skies to the region for the remainder of the morning and afternoon hours. As we get into the afternoon, the threat of showers and storms increases again. The threat will be isolated but any storm that develops today will have the potential to drop some heavy rain. Areas of fog will develop again late overnight tonight into Thursday morning

DRY DAYS AHEAD

Looking partly to mostly sunny for your forecast to wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80’s during the afternoons with low temperatures around the 60 degree mark through Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Next week starts dry with temperatures in the middle 80’s. Watching for another threat of showers and storms to develop with a storm system next Tuesday.

