Watch: Lots of sunshine this weekend

FRIDAY MORNING WEATHER HEADLINES

– Mostly to partly sunny skies this weekend

– Small risk for a shower today and Sunday afternoons

– Next major chance of rain not until next week

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

A sunny start to Friday will continue through the day with a few clouds developing this afternoon. Highs today will get back into the middle-80s.

An area of low pressure to our southeast will bring unsettled weather to the east coast area and may spread a few showers into the region this afternoon. The risk for a shower or storm will be low, but not zero as we go into Friday. That risk tapers off through the evening setting us up with mostly clear skies for the overnight into Saturday morning with lows in the low-60s.

WEEKEND WEATHER

A lot of sunshine around for your Saturday and Sunday with highs in the middle-80s each day. By the time we get into Sunday afternoon and evening, another small risk for a shower or storm will come back into the forecast.

The risk will be very isolated so don’t cancel those afternoon plans.

MORE WIDESPREAD RAIN THREAT MID-WEEK

Next week starts out dry but the chance of rain increases late Tuesday and especially Wednesday as a cold front approaches the region. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper-80s through mid-week but fall behind the storm system mid-week.

For all of your forecast details, including a walk-through of your weekend weather, watch the video above.