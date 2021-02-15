WATCH: Late-evening update on winter storm

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

Winter storm WARNINGS are in effect for the night. Widespread sleet and freezing rain are likely overnight. Roads will be slick tonight through Tuesday morning. Falling temperatures through Tuesday morning along with a chance for pockets of freezing drizzle will keep the risk for slick spots in the area.

OVERNIGHT

Widespread sleet and freezing rain will continue tonight for most of the area. Sleet accumulation of up to 0.4″ is expected for a large part of the area, especially through Trumbull/Mercer counties and also northern Mahoning. We will also see pockets of freezing rain overnight with up to 0.25″ of ice accretion possible.

Further to the south and east, there will be a window for a few spots to change over to all rain. We will be monitoring that around East Liverpool and nearby communities in southeastern Columbiana County, and in Grove City and nearby communities in southeastern Mercer County. These areas stand the best chance at temperatures rising a degree or two above freezing for a bit overnight, before dropping back below freezing before sunrise.

Later tonight, colder air approaches from the west. The colder air mass will bring a chance for a window of snow where another coating can occur before the storm exits the region. However, the majority of the precipitation will fall as sleet or freezing rain overnight.

TUESDAY MORNING

Colder air will be moving in early Tuesday and temperatures fall instead of rising. An additional light coating of snow is possible as the storm exits the area. We will also have to monitor for pockets of freezing drizzle lingering into Tuesday morning. Leave extra time for any morning travels to scrape the ice from your car if it isn’t in a garage, and to reach your destinations. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with occasional snow showers or flurries. Little additional accumulation is expected. You will notice colder temperatures as temperatures drop out of the 20s and into the teens for the afternoon. Expect much colder air through the evening and overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night with overnight lows dropping to near 0°. Wind chills as low as -10° to -5° are possible Tuesday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next timeframe you will want to pay close attention to is Thursday into Friday. We will be doing this all over again as another southern low pressure system moves into our region. That storm comes with snow and a chance for a wintry mix with an elevated risk of travel disruptions in the area. We will be tracking that through the middle of the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.