WATCH: Lake effect snow moving through the area tonight — Here’s an update on what to expect overnight

Lake effect snow showers and flurries will move through the area tonight and fizzle out into Thursday morning -- Here's the update on how much to expect:

TONIGHT

Tonight will be blustery with wind chills dipping into the 20s. Scattered snow showers and flurries are likely for the area and some accumulation is expected. Once temperatures drop below 32°, we will begin seeing snow more readily stick to untreated surfaces. Watch for slick spots and the occasional white-out isn’t out of the question. Accumulation by daybreak of a trace to 2″ is expected with locally up to 3″ possible in northern Trumbull & Mercer counties. Lows fall into the upper 20s by sunrise.

THURSDAY

Lingering light snow showers or flurries are possible through the morning, especially in the northern snowbelt. The chance for snow fizzles out by the afternoon. Skies will be overcast in the morning but there is a chance for enough thinning in the clouds during the afternoon for a brief glimpse of sunshine. Daytime highs will be in the mid-30s. A cold front will approach the area through the day keeping skies mainly cloudy. That system brings the risk for more rain and snow showers into Friday.

Any thinning of the clouds Thursday afternoon will fill back in Thursday night as another weak storm system moves into our region. Skies will be overcast by sunrise Friday with a chance for a mix of rain and snow. Lows will be in the upper 20s early into the night, rising to the lower 30s by the Friday AM commute.

FRIDAY

Another overcast day for the area Friday. It won’t be a total washout but the chance for a mix of some showers and snowflakes will be in place for the majority of the day. It will be slightly warmer with highs jumping to the upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

High pressure briefly builds into the area Saturday. This is our best shot at seeing a little sunshine in the region. Don’t get used to it because our next storm system begins sending clouds our way Sunday. We end the weekend with a big temperature spike that carries over into the start of the next workweek. Don’t get used to that, either. We will have a rapid temperature drop on what is shaping up to be a windy Tuesday next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.