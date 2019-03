WATCH: How cold will it get tonight? Video

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy, breezy early and cold. Isolated flurry possible. Wind chills as cold as zero to ten below zero through morning. Lows near 8 degrees.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, breezy and continued cold. Snow showers and flurries, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Dusting to 1" possible accumulation. Wind chills as cold as five below zero through morning. Highs near 20 degrees.