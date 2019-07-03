Watch: Hour-by-hour forecast update for Independence Day

TONIGHT

The afternoon pop-up downpours and storms will fizzle out as the sun sets. Any additional rain overnight will be isolated and the risk if fairly low. Skies will be partly to mostly clear and a little patchy fog is possible. This will be another warm and humid night. Lows drop to the mid to upper 60s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY OUTLOOK

Morning Outlook

We start the 4th of July with some sunshine for the Valley. The risk of any rain in the morning is very low. Anything that can develop would be isolated in the morning. If you’re hoping to start the day in the pool, it’ll be a great morning to do so. Temperatures will be surpassing the 80° mark after 9AM.

Afternoon Outlook

You will need to keep an eye on the sky through the afternoon. Clouds will begin to bubble up by early afternoon and we will begin to see pop-up style downpours and storms. While some spots may remain dry with sun for a large part of the afternoon, everyone will have the chance of being impacted by spotty rain and storms. If you hear thunder, be safe and move indoors until the storms pass. It is not safe to be swimming in a pool when thunderstorms approach.

The other story for the afternoon will be the heat and humidity. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s by early afternoon. The heat, combined with dew points in the upper 60s to around 70°, means heat indices will be a factor. The heat index is will be in the lower to mid-90s for the afternoon. This means, to your body, the temperature will feel like it’s in the 90s and your body will have a difficult time cooling down. Make sure you’re drinking some water in between those brewskis and 4th of July cocktails.

Evening Outlook

Sporadic areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms will be scattered about the area into the evening. As the sun sets, these downpours and storms will begin to fizzle out. However, there is still a chance for areas of heavy rain or thunderstorms through about 2AM. This means some fireworks displays may be impacted by the weather. If you are headed out to one, bring an umbrella and maybe a change of clothes or some towels in case you’re caught under a downpour. The rain will become more isolated after sunset and tapers off overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid to lower 70s by 11PM and fall to the upper 60s overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern remains the same into the start of the weekend. Friday & Saturday will both be hot and humid and both days have the risk for rain and storms. The risk for downpours is greatest in the afternoons into the evening. A cold front tracks through the area into Saturday night and will bring improving weather early next week.

Watch the video at the top for a detailed walk-through of the forecast or CLICK HERE for the current 7-day outlook.