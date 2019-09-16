Watch: High pressure moving in with lower humidity and sunshine

Get ready for some sunshine! The next chance for rain and storms is several days out -- Here's a look at what to expect through the workweek:

TONIGHT

We have a comfortably cool night ahead as clouds continue to break apart. Expect a few patchy clouds from time to time through the night. Dew points will be falling, making it feel less humid by daybreak. Temperatures will drop toward the mid-50s by sunrise.

TUESDAY

Beautiful weather ahead for your Tuesday! It will feel nice and comfortable through the day with highs reaching the upper 70s. High pressure continues to build into our region, bringing a mix of sunshine and some scattered clouds.

Tuesday night remains quiet and cool. Temperatures will drop to the upper 50s by 11PM, then slip toward the middle to lower 50s by sunrise Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

More sunshine ahead for Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with highs around 80°. Wednesday night will remain quiet and comfortably cool as lows fall back to the lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

It will take until the weekend before we start looking for a few stray showers or storms. A cold front comes early next week, bringing our next substantial threat for rain and storms. Until then, enjoy the sun!

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.