Watch: High pressure building in — Here’s how it’ll impact your weekend forecast

Dew points are dropping and high pressure is building into the region -- You'll like the weekend outlook if you've been hoping for a few cooler days:

TONIGHT

The chance for rain and storms is coming to an end as drier air works into the Valley. Dew points will be dropping overnight into Friday with mainly clear skies overnight. Lows drop to around 60°.

FRIDAY

We have some days to smile about with high pressure taking hold of the weather Friday. We will be a little cooler for a few days as drier air continues working into the Valley through the day. You will see lots of sunshine and a few clouds through the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday night is looking quiet and cool. Lows drop to the mid-50s with mostly clear skies.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Both Saturday and Sunday are looking great for the Valley. Saturday will be another day with lots of sunshine and some scattered clouds. It will remain a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday night will be another quiet and cool night. Skies will be mainly clear with lows falling to the mid to lower 50s.

Sunday is shaping up to be sightly warmer but will be just as sunny. We are looking at mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day as highs rise to around 80°.

LOOKING AHEAD

A change to the forecast for Monday as model data has come into agreement on the drier weather holding on. We are looking at warmer temperatures, too. The next storm system will arrive Tuesday.

