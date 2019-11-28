WATCH: Here’s when the high winds calm and a walk-through of your Thanksgiving and Black Friday forecast

From turkey trots to family visits and black Friday bargain hunts -- Here's what you need to plan for on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, and when the gusty wind will calm:

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT — WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT WITH HIGH WINDS CONTINUING OVERNIGHT

Gusty wind in the range of 45-50MPH will continue through the evening and early into the overnight. Winds will start dropping through the night. By daybreak, wind gusts will be don to the 20-30MPH range.

Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s by Thanksgiving morning. It will feel colder due to the gusty wind. Wind chills between 15° – 25° are likely overnight. Spotty light showers and sprinkles will mix with some snow as temperatures fall.

THANKSGIVING AND BLACK FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Thanksgiving Outlook

You’ll want to plan on warm clothes for any Thanksgiving turkey trots. Gusts to 30MPH remain possible through early morning. Lows will be in the lower 30s but wind chills in the morning will be in the lower 20s. The blustery wind continuing into the early afternoon. Throughout the morning we will have occasional light rain and snow showers. The chance for precipitation fades by the afternoon.

Daytime highs only climb to the upper 30s. The afternoon will remain cloudy. Though not as windy as the early morning, it will stay blustery for the afternoon with calming winds into the evening. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s by daybreak Friday. Skies will become partly cloudy toward morning.

Black Friday Outlook

We have decent weather in store for the bargain hunters on Friday. Black Friday begins with some clouds and temperatures in the upper 20s for the early morning door-buster deals. We will have partly sunny skies for much of the day and dry weather is expected. Daytime highs warm to around 40°. Friday night is looking dry with some patchy clouds around. Lows drop to the upper 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Some changes for the storm system we are monitoring for the weekend. That system is still headed our way Saturday but the timing continues to move later into the day Saturday. It is now looking cloudy with the chance for any precipitation holing off until the evening. The potential for a period of a wintry mix of some rain/freezing rain/sleet/snow remains with the onset of this system. That is something we will be monitoring for Saturday evening into the early morning hours Sunday. A big spike in temperatures will take place overnight into Sunday morning which will end the threat for any frozen precipitation.

Our team will continue monitoring this system the next few days and will be fine-tuning the forecast heading into the weekend. Keep checking back for updates through the end of the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.