WATCH: Here’s what’s in the forecast for the weekend

Sunday is looking like the better afternoon for any outdoor work or holiday decorating if that's on the "honey-do" list -- Here's the updated weekend outlook:

TONIGHT

Clouds will be on the increase tonight as a weak cold front crosses through the region. This system will have limited impacts. While there is a slim chance for a flurry, mainly in the snowbelt, the system won’t have major impacts on temperatures. We will drop back to the mid-20s again for overnight lows.

SATURDAY

Though it will remain a little chilly, expect a great day overall! Lots of sunshine will be around the area after clouds thin out in the morning. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the mid-30s.

Saturday night is looking like another cold one. Skies will be mostly clear for the area. We will drop into the upper 20s by 11PM with overnight lows falling into the lower 20s.

SUNDAY

Sunday is looking even better than Saturday. We start the day sunny and will keep that sunshine around through the afternoon. It will also be warmer. High temperatures will climb into the lower 40s. Some clouds begin moving back into the area Sunday evening with clouds building into Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our gradual warm-up continues next week. Highs will eventually flirt with the upper 40s ahead of a late-week storm system that will bring rain to the Valley. The temperatures will fall again late next week with several chances for some wet weather and snowflakes.

