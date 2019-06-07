WATCH: Here's when the next round of rain and storms arrive Video

33 PINPOINT WEATHER TOP THREE HEADLINES

1. High pressure setting up, keeping rain south of the Valley for a few days

--An area of high pressure is building into the Valley and will provide us with a few dry days. We are looking quiet overnight tonight with just a few clouds around. One thing to watch for will be areas of fog developing. Patchy dense fog will be possible overnight through early Friday morning. Lows will be in the lower 50s at daybreak.

Sunshine returns Friday with a warmer afternoon for the area. Highs warm to around 80°. A decent amount of sunshine is also expected Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. Both days are currently looking dry.

2. Next threat for rain and thunderstorms coming at the end of the weekend

--The area of high pressure providing us with dry weather for a few days will begin to exit the region Saturday night. This opens the door for a storm system to the south to begin pushing moisture into the area Sunday. The day looks like it gets off to a dry start with increasing clouds expected Sunday afternoon and a chance for a few isolated showers or storms by Sunday late-afternoon and evening. Rain and storms will be more likely Monday on what is shaping up to be a cloudy and somewhat of a washout kind of day.

3. Tracking another couple dry days next week

Monday's storm system will begin exiting the region early Tuesday morning, bringing an end to the showers. While a few sprinkles or lingering showers are possible for the Tuesday morning commute, the rest of the day is looking dry. Clouds will break up and we will see a few peeks of sunshine into Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday is also looking dry with partly sunny skies. The main complaint will be the temperatures which are looking a little cooler than average Tuesday. The normal high is around 75°. Highs Tuesday will struggle to reach 70°. Wednesday looks closer to average with highs in the mid-70s.