WATCH: Heavy rain possible again Wednesday

Heavy rain possible again Wednesday

WEDNESDAY WEATHER HEADLINES

Heavy Rain and Severe Thunderstorm Potential Again Today

More Rain Thursday

Finally Drying Out and Cooling Off to end the Week



Remember: we love to see your videos and pictures of storm damage and flooding but only take these when you can do so safely. NEVER drive your vehicles through flooded roadways.

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

After yesterday's rain and storms, another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected across the valley on Wednesday. Isolated showers or storms are possible at any point this morning, but will be much more likely into the afternoon and early evening. Highs Wednesday will be 80 degrees with high humidity. The main threat in storms today will be the heavy rain over areas that saw a lot of rain on Tuesday. This increases the flood potential across the region. Stronger storms can contain damaging winds and some hail as well into this evening.

AREAS OF FOG OVERNIGHT WITH MORE RAIN THURSDAY

As temperatures cool off overnight, falling to a low in the low 60s, areas of fog will develop towards daybreak Thursday morning. Areas of rain and embedded storms are expected to develop through the morning and afternoon Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs only in the low to middle 70s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

Friday we finally dry out with sunshine expected to end the week. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Most of Saturday looks to stay dry with the next threat of showers and storms coming late in the day on Saturday into Sunday. As we start next week, we will see cooler temperatures with lows starting the day on Monday and Tuesday in the upper 40s. We will be dry to start the week, with plenty of sunshine Monday into Tuesday with highs only getting to the low to middle 70s.



For a complete look at the next seven days, including the risk for severe weather and flooding over the next 36 hours, watch the video above.