WATCH: Heat and storms stay in the forecast for your Sunday

ALERTSAn excessive heat WARNING and has been issued for parts of the area for through Saturday. An excessive heat warning is issued when hot temperatures and high humidity will to cause dangerous heat indices, causing a very high threat for heat related illnesses. It is important to take precautions to stay cool and know the difference between HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. For an explanation of how the heat index works, and the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, CLICK HERE.

TONIGHTThere is a chance for a few showers or storms tonight, mainly early. It will remain warm and humid with lows in the mid-70s.