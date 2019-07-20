WATCH: Heat and storms stay in the forecast for your Sunday

Weather cools off for the start of the new work week, but rain likely Monday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Warm and muggy tonight with chances for isolated to scattered showers or storms…lows in the low 70s
— Warm again Sunday with scattered storms likely…highs near 90…heat indices 95-100
— Cooler for Monday…scattered storms likely…highs in the upper 70s
— Cooler and less humid for the rest of next week…and plenty of sun…highs in the upper 70s to near 80
— Warmer but still sunny with low humidity for next weekend…highs in the mid 80s