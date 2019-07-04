Forecast Update: More storms around Friday

Thursday Overnight Weather Headlines

Humid overnight

Another round of showers and storms Friday afternoon

Friday Outlook

A partly cloudy night with muggy conditions into the overnight hours. Lows will drop to the upper 60s to around 70. More showers and storms will develop during the afternoon on Friday with muggy conditions sticking around.

Weekend Weather

Temperatures will be slightly cooler this weekend with highs in the low 80s. The chance of storms is greatest on Saturday with just a small chance on Sunday.

Dry to Start Next Week

Looking forward to next week, we will see a dry stretch of weather Monday to Wednesday with lower humidity.

For all of your forecast details, including a detailed walk-through of your Fourth of July evening weather, watch the video above.