WATCH: Forecast update on what to plan for this weekend

1. Beautiful Saturday on tap for the Valley

--An area of high pressure remains in control of the weather over the Valley and will provide us with a dry start to our weekend. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s at daybreak Saturday. We will stay dry through the day with highs in the lower 80s. I expect to see some sunshine but we will have times where that sun will be a little filtered by some clouds streaming in from the south.

Saturday evening will be a nice one to grill out or have a campfire. (That is, if you can find some dry firewood) Temperatures drop to the upper to mid-60s by 11PM Saturday night, with lows overnight falling to around 60°.

2. Rain and storm chances slowly rise Sunday

--The area of high pressure providing us with these few dry days will begin to exit the region Saturday night. This opens the door for a storm system to the south to begin pushing moisture into the area. If you procrastinate on the yardwork Saturday, you will still have a chance to catch up on Sunday. However, you will want to check the radar (Click here for interactive radar) as Sunday afternoon rolls around. The day starts off dry with increasing clouds through the day. Sunday afternoon will be more cloudy than sunny for the area with highs returning to around 80°. The chance for a few isolated showers or storms starts to rise late-afternoon and especially into the evening. We will run the risk for a few isolated showers or storms the remainder of the night into daybreak Monday.

3. Tracking another soggy day to kick off the workweek, followed by a few cooler, dry days

--An area of low pressure works through the Valley Monday and will pull a cold front through the region Monday evening. It will be a cloudy day with morning lows in the lower 60s. A few showers or storms are possible Monday morning, followed by rain and storms likely Monday afternoon and evening. This will likely be the wettest day of the workweek. Current data suggests anywhere from 0.25" to 1" of rainfall for the Valley as this storm system works through the area. We will have seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid-70s.

The storm system will begin exiting the region early Tuesday morning, bringing an end to the showers. While a few sprinkles or lingering showers are possible for the Tuesday morning commute, the rest of the day is looking dry. Clouds will break up and we will see a decent amount of sunshine into Tuesday afternoon and evening. However, it will be cooler in the wake of Monday's cold front. Highs Tuesday will only rise to around 70°. Lows Tuesday night drop to the upper 40s. Wednesday is also looking dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.