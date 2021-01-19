Watch for slick spots with snow likely tonight into Wednesday morning

TONIGHT

A cold front sweeps through the area tonight, touching off more snow showers for the Valley. Snow becomes likely through the evening, developing between 9 p.m. and midnight. Snow showers will continue overnight, becoming more isolated toward sunrise. Accumulation of around 1″ – 2″ will occur overnight. There is a chance for some locally higher totals, nearing 2.5″ – 3″, in the northern snowbelt. Slick spots are likely, especially on secondary roads. Black ice is also a concern as temperatures drop toward the lower 20s by morning. Blustery winds will continue, allowing for wind chills between 10° to 20° by sunrise.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered snow showers and flurries are expected through the morning. Little additional accumulation is expected after sunrise outside of an isolated light coating in spots. Any coatings of morning snow can quickly slicken up cleared roads early in the day. The chance for snow fades into the afternoon with only isolated flurries expected through the second half of the day. It will be a cold and blustery day with highs in the upper 20s and wind chills in the teens likely. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a chance for some glimpses of afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures will drop back to the lower 20s for overnight lows Wednesday. Expect broken clouds around through the night with continued blustery winds. Wind chills as low as the upper single digits are possible at times.

THURSDAY

Thursday won’t be as cold with a surge of warmer air building in with a strong southerly breeze. Blustery winds out of the south between 10-20 mph are expected. Highs will jump to the upper 30s with peeks of sunshine through scattered clouds.

Any breaks in the clouds will fill back in Thursday evening as another cold front approaches. This feature will touch off some hit and miss snow showers and flurries overnight and into Friday. Little accumulation is expected at this time. Lows will be in the middle 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The temperatures will be close to average Friday with highs around the freezing mark and isolated snow showers around the area. We turn even colder this weekend with highs in the 20s expected both Saturday and Sunday. No significant snow is expected either day, though a few flurries are possible Saturday and a chance for some late-day snow Sunday. The next storm system that has the potential to have moderate to significant impacts looks like Monday into Tuesday. That system will bring the risk for a wintry mix and/or snow to the area. This is still several days out and the data remains very inconsistent in the track, timing and precipitation type for our area. It is something we will continue to watch during the week and will keep you updated on, both on air and right here at WYTV.com.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.