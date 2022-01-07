Watch for slick spots tonight, temps warm a little bit Saturday ahead of our next storm system

TONIGHT

Scattered lake effect snow showers and flurries will continue this evening and early into the night. Snowfall won’t add up to very much with additional accumulations of a dusting to an isolated 1″ of new snow. That said, the cold temps mean snow won’t have any trouble sticking to untreated roads. Slick spots remain possible tonight from both snow and patchy black ice. Temperatures will drop toward the lower teens tonight. Thankfully, winds won’t be as strong overnight. That said, even a light wind with temps in the lower teens will take wind chills down into the single digits at times overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

The early morning will be cold but we are looking at a great start to the weekend overall. Expect lots of sunshine through the morning and afternoon. Highs will be warmer, reaching the mid-30s, but brisk winds return so wind chills will be in the teens and 20s through the day.

Saturday Night

Our next storm system will arrive Saturday night. The evening will be dry with an increase in clouds. Skies become overcast by midnight and rain chances will be climbing after midnight. There is a chance for a brief wintry mix at the onset of precipitation overnight. Lows will be around 30° early with rising temperatures toward daybreak. Any mixed precipitation changes to all rain toward morning as temps climb to the middle to upper 30s by sunrise.

Sunday

Sunday will start off rather soggy. Rain is likely in the morning as we wait for a cold front to sweep through the area. Temperatures will warm to around 40° early in the day. The showers become much more hit-and-miss Sunday afternoon. We are looking at a quick drop in our temperatures Sunday evening after the front clears the area. Any lingering showers will start mixing back over to snow as the cold returns. Another surge of Arctic air arrives overnight. Lows by daybreak Monday drop to the upper teens again. We will have an increasing chance for lake effect snow toward daybreak with brisk winds returning. Expect wind chills falling back toward the single digits for the Monday morning commute.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will be cold and blustery with scattered lake effect snow. We will have to watch for accumulating snowfall and slick roadways, especially into Monday evening. Highs will be in the lower 20s with brisk winds keeping wind chills between 5° – 15° through the day. Highs Tuesday will struggle to reach 20°. The chance for a few lingering lake effect snow showers and flurries will continue through Tuesday morning. Temperatures rebound back to the middle to upper 30s into the latter half of next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.