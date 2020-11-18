Watch for slick spots overnight, Wednesday morning

Temps dropping below freezing combined with pockets of snow showers or melted snow will lead to patchy slick spots overnight. Snow ends early Wednesday, Thursday will be much warmer:

TONIGHT

Scattered lake effect snow showers and flurries will continue this evening and overnight. Occasional pockets of reduced visibility are possible. Slick travel conditions will also be possible overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. Blustery winds continue tonight with wind chills between 15°-25° likely. Accumulation tonight will be around a dusting to 1″. There will be a few isolated areas that pick up an inch or two where persistent snowbands linger. Snow showers will become more isolated toward morning and will continue tapering off after sunrise.

WEDNESDAY

The day begins with a chance for a few lingering, isolated snow showers or flurries. The best chance at seeing any snow Wednesday morning will be in the northern snowbelt. The chance for snow tapers off early in the day as winds become less favorable for lake effect. Skies will become partly to mostly sunny into the afternoon. It will remain cooler than average with highs only nearing 40°. We will have fewer clouds around Wednesday evening and overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s.

THURSDAY

Temperatures turn much warmer Thursday. Expect partly sunny skies across the area. We will have a strong southerly breeze setting up. Though breezy, you will notice warmer temperatures as highs climb to the mid-50s. Thursday night is also looking warmer with lows in the mid-40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will be warmer through the end of the week with highs in the 50s to near 60° by the end of the weekend. The next storm system is on track to arrives Sunday night, bringing rain that carries over into Monday morning.

