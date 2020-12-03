Watch for patchy black ice tonight, temps a tad warmer Thursday

Watch for black ice tonight with lows in the 20s. Temperatures Thursday will be right around average for early December:

TONIGHT

Weather will be much quieter tonight with a cold night ahead. Skies will remain clear. Overnight lows will dip into the middle to lower 20s. Black ice will be possible, especially in parking lots and driveways. Any standing water from snowmelt will be able to freeze this evening.

THURSDAY

After the chilly morning comes a slightly warmer afternoon. We will be mostly sunny in the morning with some scattered clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures warm to around 40° for afternoon highs. The clouds will continue to increase Thursday night, keeping temperatures from cooling as much. Lows by Friday morning will be in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY

Friday will be a cloudier day. Temperatures will return to around 40° for highs. A washout isn’t expected but there will be a chance for a couple showers or sprinkles around the area, especially for the afternoon into the evening. The chance for a few showers or a mix of some rain and snow will continue into the night with lows falling to around 30°.

LOOKING AHEAD

A little lake effect is possible this weekend as another surge of cooler air and a northwest flow sets up over the Valley. This setup doesn’t look anything like what we just dealt with. While a dusting or a light coating isn’t out of the question, this mostly looks like just some occasional snow showers or flurries. Saturday, any precipitation may mix with rain. Any pockets of precipitation Sunday will be mainly in the form of snow.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.