Watch for icy spots as Arctic air returns to the Valley

TONIGHT

Colder air will spill into the area through the night with lows dropping to the middle to upper teens by daybreak. Icy spots are likely to develop as the cold returns due to the Wednesday afternoon warmth and melted snow. Parking lots, driveways, sidewalks and streets can all have icy spots by morning. Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight with a chance for a few snow showers or flurries. The chance to see snow rises toward daybreak as lake effect snow develops off Lake Erie. Little accumulation is expected overnight. Wind chills become more of a factor through the night, falling toward the single digits by morning.

THURSDAY

Expect a much colder day Thursday. Temperatures will be in the upper teens to around 20° for highs, with wind chills between 5° – 15° through the day. There is a high chance of encountering icy spots on roads due to the melted snow Wednesday afternoon freezing up in the colder temperatures. We also have a chance for coatings of snow glazing over the roads from lake effect snow showers. Scattered lake effect snow is expected to develop in the morning and pivot through the area during the day. It won’t be extremely heavy snow, but a dusting up to 1″ of snow is possible under the lake effect bands.

Lingering light snow showers or flurries are possible through Thursday evening with little additional accumulation. Snow chances end early Thursday night as clouds clear out. It will be a cold night with lows dropping to around 0° and wind chills as low as -5° possible. The chance for patchy icy spots remains in the forecast Thursday night.

FRIDAY

Have the sunglasses ready and plan for a cold end to the workweek. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day but that sun won’t provide much warmth. Highs will be in the mid-teens through the day. Skies remain mostly clear Friday night and temps will be frigid. I’m looking for lows around -5°. The last time our climate reporting station at the airport in Trumbull county recorded sub-zero temperatures was January 31, 2019. If we fall below 0°, Saturday morning will be our coldest morning in almost 3 years!

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday will be another dry day with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 20s. There is a chance for a few snowflakes Sunday with a partly sunny sky and highs warming to the mid-20s. A few isolated snow showers are also possible Monday as highs warm to around 30°. Our next, best chance at a more widespread and accumulating snowfall is looking like Tuesday. While it doesn’t look like an extreme snowfall, we are going to be watching for the potential of accumulating snowfall with daytime highs in the lower 30s. Behind the Tuesday system, we are watching for colder air. Highs fall to around 20° next Wednesday with a chance for a few lingering snow showers.

