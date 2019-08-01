Watch: Fog then sun to begin August

THURSDAY MORNING WEATHER HEADLINES

– Fog is thick in spots this morning

– Lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the forecast

– Watching a small risk for a shower Friday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

A very foggy morning in spots across the valley making it a slow go. This will continue to burn off through 9-10AM. This will lead to a sunny morning and just a few fair weather clouds developing for the afternoon hours. Highs today will get to 83 degrees. Mainly clear tonight with lows around 60 degrees.

SMALL RISK FOR A SHOWER FRIDAY

A storm system to our east will try to fling a few sprinkles or light rain showers into the region Friday afternoon. This risk is very small and will be mostly confined to western Pennsylvania. Otherwise, a great looking forecast will be on the way into the weekend.

GREAT WEATHER THIS WEEKEND

A mainly dry pattern will set up to bring warm and pleasant conditions for any of your outdoor activities this weekend. High temperatures will be in the middle 80’s with lows in the lower 60’s. Tracking the next threat of rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.