WATCH: Flooding concerns tonight; nice weather for your Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Flash Flood Warning for central and southern Mahoning County until 10:15 PM tonight
— Sunny and nice weather for Sunday…highs near 80
— A bit warmer for Monday with isolated showers…highs in the mid 80s
— Chances for scattered storms return Tuesday
— Warmer for the middle of next week with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s
— Warm and humid weather with storm chances remain in forecast into next weekend with highs in the mid and upper 80s
