Watch: Finally, a stretch of dry days–Here’s how long it lasts

Heavy rain threat ends tonight and wait till you see the dry stretch in the hour-by-hour forecast! Here's my video update on the upcoming weekend

TONIGHT

Showers become more isolated overnight into Friday morning. Watch for areas of fog to develop. Dense fog is possible in spots through the morning commute. Temperatures turn a bit cooler tonight, dropping to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

FRIDAY

A few light showers or sprinkles are possible for the early morning commute Friday. Skies start off cloudy but the trend will be for thinning clouds through the morning. The chance for rain ends after 9AM with skies turning partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Dew points drop for Friday so it will feel much less humid. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Friday night will stay dry with much cooler temperatures. Only a few clouds are expected and temperatures drop to the upper 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The dry weather Friday carries over into the start of the weekend. Saturday is looking partly sunny and comfortable. Morning lows will be around in the upper 40s to around 50°, much cooler than the last several mornings. Expect partly sunny skies through the rest of the day with highs in the mid-70s.

Saturday night will remain quiet and will turn cool again. We will have broken clouds around with lows around 50°.

The humidity starts creeping upward again Sunday. After the cool morning, temperatures surge into the lower 80s. The majority of the day is looking dry. Expect partly sunny skies through much of the afternoon. By evening, there will be a chance for a stray shower or an isolated storm. Rain chances continue climbing Sunday night into Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our next substantial chance for rain and storms will be Monday. We will be monitoring for the risk for another washout of a day as humid air returns to the Valley. Highs will be in the mid-80s with rain and storms likely. The risk for rain doesn’t look as high into the middle and latter half of next week compared to this week; however, we will still face the risk for some showers and storms.

