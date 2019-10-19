Watch: Few weather worries for your weekend plans — Here’s the outlook

After a frosty start to the weekend, temperatures will continue climbing -- Here's the walk-through and when rain will return to the area:

TONIGHT
Pockets of frost and patchy fog will be possible throughout the night. We are looking at mainly clear skies overnight with temps diving into the lower to mid-30s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday
After a chilly morning, we will continue our warming trend. It is setting up to be a great day with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing to the lower to mid-60s. Saturday night will not be as cold. Temperatures will fall to the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday
We continue warming with highs reaching the upper 60s Sunday afternoon. It is looking like we will have a few more clouds around through the day but will still have a decent amount of sunshine. Expect patchy clouds for Sunday night, too. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

LOOKING AHEAD
Monday is looking like the warmest day this forecast period. Another cold-front arrives Monday night with some wet weather. It will also send us back to cooler weather by mid-week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.

