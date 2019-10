Crank those air conditioners for one final day of heat. Low 80s this Thursday with scattered rain and storms, mainly for your afternoon and evening.

Tonight, after the passing cold front we see colder air surge in. Overnight lows in the low 50s with a few lingering showers. Tomorrow those showers taper off in the morning, and temperatures struggle to reach 60 in the afternoon.

The rest of the 7 day forecast looks much the same, midday highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.