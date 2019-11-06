WATCH: Expecting some snowflakes by the end of the workweek

Wednesday is looking like the warmest day of the forecast period, followed by falling temperatures and an increasing likelihood of some snow -- Here's how much to expect:

TONIGHT

Expect a cold night across the area. Lows will fall into the upper 20s by sunrise Wednesday. You may have some frost to deal with on the windshields in the morning and expect to see some sunshine to kick off the day.

WEDNESDAY

We start the day with some sunshine for the area. Clouds will be on the rise through the afternoon as temperatures climb toward the mid-40s. Clouds will continue building into Wednesday night ahead of the next storm system.

We will be overcast for Wednesday night with rain showers developing overnight. Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s come Thursday early morning.

THURSDAY

A strong cold front will sweep through the area Thursday morning. Rain is likely for the morning commute and temperatures will be falling into the 30s. A few snowflakes may mix with rain in the morning. The chance for snow increases through the day into Thursday evening. A light coating of snowfall is possible by Thursday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will be one of the coldest days we’ve had in quite a while! Highs will be in the 30s and lake effect snow is expected around the region. Some accumulation is likely, especially in the snowbelt. Northern parts of the area may see 1″ to 3″ by Friday evening. And, if you think Friday sounds cold, wait until you see the forecast for early next week!

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above