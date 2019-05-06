Dry and warm start to the week Video

OVERNIGHT WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunshine Continues Monday

Warming Up Even More

More Rain Into The Middle Of The Week

NEXT 24 HOURS

Once the sunshine broke out this afternoon, we saw our highs reach the middle 60s. The skies remain mostly clear overnight, and will allow our temperatures to drop to the low 40s as we start your work week. Sunny skies for Monday with highs getting into the low to middle 70s! Definitely a day to enjoy if you can get an extended weekend.

NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN

The next storm system currently over the Northern Plains is getting organized this evening and will push into the region beginning later in the day on Tuesday. Increasing clouds during the day Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s. The chance of rain increases Tuesday night and Wednesday with spotty showers or storms expected.

STRONGER SYSTEM ON THURSDAY

A much better chance of rain is expected with a stronger storm system which will affect the region on Thursday and Thursday night. Widespread rain and the chance of thunderstorms will be expected through early Friday. Highs on Thursday will get into the middle 70s again.

