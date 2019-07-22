Watch: Drier air and a break from the rain — Here’s when heat and humidity returns

Ready for a break from the humidity? You know it'll only be temporary this time of year -- Here's the outlook for when the heat and muggy air will return

TONIGHT

Drier, less humid air continues working into the area overnight tonight. We will have plenty of clouds through much of the evening with broken clouds overnight. A few showers or sprinkles remain possible into the night with lows in the upper 50s to around 60°.

TUESDAY

Those asking for a break from the humidity are having their wishes heard the next few days. Tuesday will be much less humid as dew points drop into the 50s. While a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out early in the day, this is shaping up to be a comfortably cool and sunny day. We will see some scattered clouds around from time to time with highs in the mid-70s.

Temperatures continue cooling Tuesday night. Expect a mostly clear sky with lows dropping to the mid-50s. Humidity will stay low.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is setting up to be another mainly dry and comfortable day. Dew points stay low, keeping that humidity down. We are looking at a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds with a low chance for a stray sprinkle or light shower.

LOOKING AHEAD — HEAT AND HUMIDITY RETURN

The latter half of the workweek will feature a warming trend. Highs near 80° Thursday with lots of sunshine expected. Dew points begin rising into the weekend, making it feel more humid. The rising dew points will be accompanied by rising temperatures as highs approach the upper 80s. The chance for isolated pop-up rain and storms also returns into the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.