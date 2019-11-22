WATCH: Cold front moves through the area tonight, next storm arrives this weekend

A fast drop in temperatures ahead overnight after a cold front clears the area. I'm also watching a weekend storm system bringing the chance for a little snow -- More info:

TONIGHT & FRIDAY MORNING

A strong southerly wind will keep temperatures in the lower 50s this evening and early tonight. Winds will gust between 20 – 30MPH. Occasional light showers or sprinkles will continue through morning. As a cold front works through the Valley. A fast drop in temperatures is expected after the passage of the front. It will be around 50° at 2AM, falling to the lower 40s by 6AM, then to the upper 30s by 8AM. A blustery wind for the Friday AM commute means wind chills become a factor with temperatures feeling like they’re in the lower 30s to upper 20s. A few lingering sprinkles are possible during the morning commute.

FRIDAY

The chance for any sprinkles ends by late morning. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s. Skies slowly become partly sunny through the afternoon. The peeks of sun help temperatures rebound to around 40° and it will remain a little breezy, keeping wind chills in the 30s.

Winds die down into Friday night with clouds continuing to thin out. Expect skies to turn mostly clear into Friday night, helping lows drop to the upper 20s.

SATURDAY

After a chilly start, some early morning sun helps temperatures rise quickly. We will be in the 40s by the afternoon and any sun will be replaced by clouds as another storm system approaches. Showers will develop through the afternoon and evening. The rain drops temperatures back into the 30s. Rain will mix with snow by evening. We are monitoring this system for the potential of a coating of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another warm-up begins building through early next week. Temperatures will move back into the 50s ahead of another storm. That system arrives mid-week and will bring another quick drop in temperatures and rain changing to snow.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.