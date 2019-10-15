Watch: Cold front arrives early Wednesday — Here’s how it impacts the Valley

It won't be as chilly overnight but temperatures will quickly turn chilly Wednesday morning -- Here's the timing of impacts from our next cold front:

TONIGHT

Clouds increase through the night and temperatures will stay mild. We will fall to the lower 50s by 11PM. Temperatures then rise a few degrees overnight with a warm southerly breeze at about 10-20 MPH. Temperatures will rise back to the mid to upper 50s by sunrise as a cold front approaches the area. Expect showers to develop between 3AM-5AM.

WEDNESDAY

A cold front will be working through the area early Wednesday morning. The warmest part of the day will be the early morning commute. Showers will be ongoing at sunrise and continue through late-morning. Temperatures will drop to the low 50s by mid-morning, then continue falling into the upper 40s by noon. Expect blustery winds though the day, gusting up to 30MPH at times.

Showers become more hit-or-miss into the afternoon and evening with spotty lake effect showers expected to develop by evening. It will be a chilly and breezy afternoon with temperatures falling into the mid-40s. Spotty showers and sprinkles will continue through the night, especially in the northern snowbelt. Lows drop to the lower 40s by daybreak Thursday. Winds remain blustery through the night.

THURSDAY

Brrrr! Expect a chilly and blustery Thursday. We will have lots of clouds around with spotty showers and sprinkles continuing. The best chance for rain will be in the northern snowbelt however, showers can’t be ruled out south of the snowbelt either. Temperatures will struggle to near 50° through the day and gusty wind will make it feel a little extra chilly. Rain chances do start to fade out into Thursday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Improving weather and a warm-up gets underway Friday. We will see some sunshine as temperatures rise to the upper 50s. Each day into the weekend will continue warming. Our next rain-maker comes early next week.

