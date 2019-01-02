WATCH: Cloudy and colder tonight Video

FORECAST

TONIGHT

Cloudy. Isolated flurry possible. Lows in the upper 20's.

TOMORROW

Cloudy. Late PM chance for a rain / snow shower. Highs in the middle 30's.

7 DAY FORECAST

Look for cloudy skies Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 30's. The next fast moving system will sweep in Wednesday night with a chance for a snow shower. There is a chance it may mix with rain. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20's. Look for skies to break into Thursday afternoon with some sun. Temperatures will push back into the upper 30's. Dry weather expected into Friday with temperatures warming into the middle 40's. The slight chance for showers will return Friday night into early Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend looks dry with some sun. Highs will push into the middle to upper 40's both Saturday and Sunday.