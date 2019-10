TONIGHTThe transition from hot and humid to cooler and more fall-like weather is underway. Temperatures drop fast though the evening and into tonight. The risk for storms ends as the sun goes down. While some thinning of the clouds is expected early, clouds will increase again overnight. The cooler air moving into the region will come with a chance for some pockets of sprinkles or a few stray showers. We drop toward the lower 60s by 11PM, with lows falling all the way to the lower 50s by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAYGrab the hoodies and hot pumpkin spice lattes -- fall is finally here and isn't going anywhere anytime soon! The morning will be cloudy and cooler with patchy drizzle or some isolated showers. We will see a gradual decrease in clouds through the afternoon, allowing for peeks of sunshine. This won't help temperatures much. Expect a light northerly breeze and temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 50s through the afternoon.