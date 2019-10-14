Watch: Brief warm-up Tuesday followed by colder weather and rain

We've got another chilly night with some frost possible in spots. We warm up just ahead of the next cold front, arriving Tuesday night -- Here's when the rain returns:

TONIGHT

We have a chilly night to get through with a fast drop in temperatures through the evening. We will fall to the low 40s, nearing upper 30s in spots, by 11PM. A frost advisory is in effect for parts of the area into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s with patchy frost.

TUESDAY

A beautiful fall day is expected Tuesday with warmer temperatures, too. We will see sunny skies through the morning and just a few scattered clouds for the afternoon. Highs will climb to the mid-60s.

Clouds increase into Tuesday evening and temperatures will stay mild. We will fall to the lower 50s by 11PM. Temperatures may rise a few degrees overnight, toward the mid to upper 50s, as a cold front approaches the area. Expect showers to develop late into the night with rain likely by morning.

WEDNESDAY

A cold front will be working through the area early Wednesday morning. The warmest part of the day is likely to be the early morning with blustery winds and showers. We start off in the mid to upper 50s and drop to the lower 50s to upper 40s by noon. Expect cloudy skies throughout the start of the day.

The showers become more hit-or-miss into the afternoon and evening with spotty lake effect showers expected to develop. It will be a chilly and breezy afternoon with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s. Lows drop to the lower 40s Wednesday night as scattered pockets of showers and sprinkles continue.

LOOKING AHEAD

Chilly temperatures continue Thursday, followed by a warm-up late in the week and into the weekend. Spotty lake effect rain showers will remain in the forecast Thursday, then a couple dry days to kick off the weekend. The warmest day will be Sunday which is also when the next storm system begins to approach the Valley.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.