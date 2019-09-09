Watch: Big warm-up begins Tuesday, T-storms returning soon

We're heading back to the 80s! The surge in heat will be accompanied by humidity and an increasing risk for T-storms -- Here's the updated forecast:

TONIGHT

This will be the last cool night in the 50s for a few days. Skies will be mainly clear overnight. A little patchy fog is possible, primarily in low-lying areas and river valleys. Temperatures will dip to the mid-50s by daybreak.

TUESDAY

After a cool morning, the temperatures change drastically into the afternoon. A roughly 30° temperature spike is anticipated between the morning low to the afternoon high. We start the day with sunny skies and will be mostly sunny the majority of the day. Highs will jump to the mid-80s.

You’ll start to feel that humidity creeping back into the area Tuesday evening. Dew points begin jumping into the 60s toward evening and the night won’t be as cool. Skies will be partly to mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Back to feeling like July Wednesday. Dew points continue climbing through the day, reaching the upper 60s to around 70° in the afternoon. That will make it feel even warmer. We are looking at partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s, with heat indices in the upper 80s likely.

The warm-up and added moisture brings an increasing risk for rain and storms. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms are expected to develop through the afternoon and evening. The risk for rain and storms will fizzle out after sunset with only an isolated storm expected Wednesday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Heat and humidity stick around for the remainder of the workweek with elevated dew points and highs in the 80s. A cold front approaching Friday night does bring a touch of relief for the start of the weekend. That won’t last long. More 80s are expected into early next week, too.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.