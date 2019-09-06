Watch: A taste of fall this weekend followed by big warm-up next week

Who isn't ready to say goodbye to summer? (Raises hand) After a cool weekend with a few showers, heat returns next week -- Check the forecast here:

TONIGHT

The chance for a stray shower ends early in the evening. The rest of the night will remain quiet. Broken clouds will linger across the region tonight. Lows fall to the mid-50s.

SATURDAY

We have a decent start to the weekend and it will be feeling a bit like fall. We will have some peeks of sunshine at sunrise with an increase in clouds into the afternoon. It will be a cooler afternoon. Highs will only climb to the lower 70s. While it won’t be a washout, a few showers or sprinkles are possible, mainly between 12PM and 6PM. The risk for rain tapers into Saturday evening.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Saturday night will be quiet across the area. Patchy clouds will linger into the night. Lows will return to the mid-50s by Sunday morning.

SUNDAY

We are looking at another cool day for the end of our weekend. Highs Sunday will be around 70°. It is shaping up to be a more clouds than sun kind of day. Though the risk is very low, a stray sprinkle isn’t out of the question Sunday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Warmer air starts moving in early next week. We will return to the mid-70s Monday, then climb back into the 80s by Tuesday. Humidity spikes for the middle and latter half of the upcoming week with thunderstorms also returning to the forecast.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.