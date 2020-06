Warm again in the low 80s on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday and Friday, a few showers or rumbles of thunder mid-afternoon. Temperatures turn up this weekend to the upper 80s.

Father’s Day there is the chance of a shower or storm, but most of the day will be dry with highs in the mid 80s. The work week starts unsettled with a passing cold front and thunderstorms, turning our temperatures down to the low 80s by Tuesday.