Watch: A few T-storms expected tonight, isolated gusty storm possible

I'm tracking a cold front that sweeps through the region tonight. It will bring a few showers and storms, followed by cooler temps -- Here's how it'll play out:

TONIGHT

A cold front is moving toward the region and will bring some rain and storms overnight. Clouds increase through the evening, keeping temperatures in the 60s overnight. The chance for rain and thunderstorms will increase after midnight. Between 1AM and 4AM, a broken line of spotty storms is expected to cross the region. Any storms in that line may pack some gusty wind or a chance for a little hail. While the threat for storms ends shortly before sunrise, a few lingering showers are possible early Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the lower to mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY

The day begins with plenty of clouds and the risk for a few morning showers or sprinkles. Clouds will thin out into the afternoon as skies turn partly sunny. We will continue losing clouds through the afternoon, leading to mostly sunny skies by evening. It will be a little breezy and cooler. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday night will be cooler. Expect clear skies through the evening, aiding temperatures in dropping toward the upper 50s by 11PM. Lows by daybreak Thursday will be in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY

Expect a beautiful day Thursday with comfortable temperatures. Highs pressure takes control, giving us mostly sunny skies through the day. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s. Thursday night will be quiet and clear. Temperatures turn cool again with lows in the lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will be another nice day with plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures. The next cold front approaches Saturday. This will bring more clouds to the area and a chance for an afternoon or evening shower Saturday. Behind the front comes a taste of Autumn for the end of the weekend and early next week.

