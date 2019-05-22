WATCH: A few strong storms possible over the next 24 hours Video

33 PINPOINT WEATHER TOP THREE HEADLINES

1. Tracking thunderstorms with the potential for strong to severe storms

--Tonight

The Valley is highlighted under the "marginal risk" for strong to severe storms by the Storm Prediction Center. That threat level means isolated strong storms are possible across the region. The main threat will be storms capable of producing large hail or strong wind gusts. A broken line of showers will move through after 7PM with a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. A few additional showers or storms are possible early into the night before tapering off by daybreak. The severe window will be between now and 1AM.

--Thursday

The chance for strong to severe storms is a little greater on Thursday as we track a cold front moving through the region. Highs will warm to the lower 80s and plenty of moisture will be available to help feed storms. Scattered thunderstorms will move into the area mid to late-morning with a chance for some embedded stronger storms. Another round of storms is expected to develop into the mid to late-afternoon, between 3PM and 7PM. At this time, the Valley is highlighted under the "slight risk" category from the Storm Prediction Center, meaning scattered strong to severe storms are expected across the region. The primary threat remains strong wind gusts or large hail. Timing will be between 10AM and 7PM with a chance for strong storms embedded in both rounds of showers.

2. Nice weather for the end of the workweek Friday

--We catch a break from any wet weather Friday with partly sunny skies expected through the day. This will provide a chance to get a coat of wax on the car or mow the lawn. It will be a comfortable day with highs in the lower 70s.

3. Warm and unsettled this weekend with another chance for stronger storms

--Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be around 80°. Saturday will be in the lower 80s with highs Sunday in the upper 70s. Another round of scattered rain and storms are expected for the area Saturday. It is looking like a favorable environment for additional stronger storms capable of producing strong wind gusts or large hail in the stronger thunderstorms. The warm front triggering the scattered storms Saturday will hover over the Valley Sunday. This keeps the risk for scattered rain and thunderstorms in the forecast throughout the day.

