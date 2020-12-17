WATCH: 33 Pinpoint Weather 10PM Winter Storm update

A quick update on the winter storm–

As of 10PM, the winter weather advisory that was in effect for Trumbull and Mahoning counties has been cancelled. We are beginning to see the back edge of the snowfall work into the area. Over the next 3-6hours, snow will be becoming much more isolated. By morning, only a stray flurry or two is anticipated. Any additional accumulation added to what has fallen so far will be in the range of a trace up to locally 2″ possible.

