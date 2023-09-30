(WKBN) – This September will go down as a dry month, with many locations across the area picking less than an inch of rainfall throughout the entire month.

How much rain has fallen in Youngstown during September 2023?

This month has been dry here in the Valley, with only six days having measurable rainfall and two days recording a trace of rain. Overall, only 0.78″ of rain fell at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport this month, which is just over 3″ below normal.

September 2023 rainfall at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

To put into perspective how dry this September has been compared to recent years, in September 2022, we received 2.82″ and in 2021, 1.3″ of rain fell. The average rainfall for September in Youngstown is 3.84″.

Will September 2023 be one of the driest on record for Youngstown?

While this September will not go down as the driest on record, it will go down into the record books as one of the top five driest Septembers on record for Youngstown.

The driest September in Youngstown was in 1960 when only 0.27″ of rain fell. While we did see more rain than that, this September will still go down as the third driest on record.

Here is a look at the top 10 driest Septembers on record for Youngstown

Year Total Rainfall (Inches) 1960 0.27″ 1928 0.69″ 2023 0.78″ 1963 0.94″ 1964 0.94″ 2017 0.94″ 1920 0.96″ 1913 0.99″ 1914 0.99″ 1897 1.04″ Top 10 driest Septembers on record for Youngstown

Is there any rain in the forecast for Youngstown?

October will start pretty similar to September when it comes to chances for rain. The first several days of the month will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances don’t return to the forecast until Oct. 6 and 7, when our next weather system will move through the area.