Warming weather heading into the weekend

Temperatures will continue climbing into the weekend. Here's a look at what to plan for:

FRIDAY

Expect some scattered clouds around through the morning Friday. Skies turn partly sunny into the afternoon. There will be a very low chance for an isolated shower to develop mid-afternoon. The risk is small and anything that would develop would only impact a very small area.

The afternoon clouds clear out Friday evening. Skies will be mostly clear overnight and temperatures will be comfortable. Overnight lows will be around 60°.

SATURDAY

We have a beautiful start to the weekend Saturday. Highs will jump to the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies. Humidity stays low through the day. Temperatures drop to the lower 60s Saturday night with mostly clear skies.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will continue warming through the weekend with highs reaching the upper 80s for the end of the weekend and hovering around 90° Monday. The risk for rain and storms will be increasing through early next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.