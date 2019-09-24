Warming up ahead of the next cold front Wednesday

Temperatures won't be as cool Wednesday but will fall again Thursday after another cold front clears the area with a chance for a few showers -- Here's the timing:

TONIGHT

Quiet weather will continue tonight. We are looking at clearing skies into the night. Temperatures will dip to the upper 50s by 11PM. Overnight lows fall to the lower to mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY

Another gorgeous day as we work through the middle of the week. Wednesday begins with lots of sunshine through the morning. Skies will gradually turn partly sunny into the evening. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s. We will have to keep an eye out for a few stray evening showers. A breezy southwesterly wind is expected throughout the day.

The chance for isolated showers or sprinkles will continue Wednesday night. It will be a cloudy night. Lows will dip to the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Thursday starts off with plenty of clouds and a chance for an isolated morning shower or sprinkle. The risk for a shower fades into the afternoon and skies will turn partly sunny. It will not be as warm as Wednesday with highs only reaching the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We are looking at warmer temperatures for the end of the week and well above average temperatures into next week. We will also be monitoring the risk for a few showers and storms to kick off the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.