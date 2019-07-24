Warming trend underway, humidity returning soon

Each of the next few days will be a little warmer than the last. The dew points rise for the weekend, returning us to the sticky, summer air. Here's a breakdown of when to watch for storms:

TONIGHT

The isolated showers and storms of this afternoon end as the sun sets tonight. The rest of the night is looking nice and quiet. We are looking at clearing skies, low humidity, and comfortably cool temperatures overnight. Lows will be in the mid-50s by daybreak Thursday.

THURSDAY

The sunshine Thursday will be accompanied by slightly warmer temps. Highs will climb to around 80°. Once again, a stray afternoon shower or storm is possible. The window for any wet weather is mainly for the late-afternoon into early evening. Dew points will remain at comfortable levels across the area.

Any rain that can develop will fizzle out by late evening as the sun sets. Skies turn mainly clear again with another comfortable night ahead. Lows drop to the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

You will notice temperatures turning even warmer Friday afternoon. The day starts off with sunny skies and we remain mostly sunny for the majority of the day. Highs will approach the mid-80s in the afternoon. Dew points will remain at comfortable levels, meaning the air won’t feel too sticky. Friday night also stays quiet with clear skies and lows in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD — HEAT AND HUMIDITY RETURN FOR THE WEEKEND

Highs reach the mid-80s again both Saturday and Sunday. The difference will be a return to more humid weather. Dew points will jump into the mid to upper 60s this weekend, so it’ll feel like those warm and sticky summer afternoons again. The rising dew points will aid in the development of some isolated, pop-up rain and storms this weekend. While Saturday looks mainly dry, the chance for pop-up thunderstorms rises Sunday and into next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.